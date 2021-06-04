Irish Examiner view: Flawed report highlights a dangerous vulnerability

The public process of trying to establish facts has been, one cut at a time, devalued to the point where it is hardly fit for purpose.

Public inquiries, with all their pomp and dustiness, are more often than not a keep-the-mob-quiet gesture rather than a moment of reckoning.

They are a wildly expensive exercise usually so delayed that their relevance is historic.

That, like the banking inquiry — or half a banking inquiry if we are honest — their remit is often so constrained as to make them close enough to pointless.

Credibility is routinely undermined, faith in the process squandered, cynicism engendered. Consequences, as the decade-old Mahon report confirms, are so unlikely that the process makes a mockery of the idea of public accountability.

That robust charge sheet is extended by the “simply outrageous” admission by Mother and Baby Homes Commission member Mary Daly that the testimony of more than 500 survivors was cast aside as it did not “meet robust legal standards of evidence”.

That Prof Daly, during a presentation at Oxford University, was very critical of those who had “the nerve” to question or criticise the commission’s findings unsettles further.

Insult to injury

This response challenges the completeness of the report and adds insult to injury for those who disinterred traumatic memories to serve the greater good.

The hubris apparent in her analysis is in direct conflict with the objectives of public inquiries, too. It also puts Government efforts to seal Commission records for 75 years in an even darker, more questionable context.

Her remarks were so stinging that the Fine Gael leader in the Seanad, Regina Doherty, has said the report cannot stand and that a new investigation must begin. Her argument is strong, even if it reopens wounding issues that should have been settled long ago.

Prof Daly’s umbrage may serve some purpose. The historian’s remarks are so out of tune with society’s attitude, and real regret, around what went on in our mother and baby homes that her hubris must force a review of the report and, even more importantly, of the whole process of public accountability in Ireland.

Urgency to act

There is an urgency about this. Just over a year ago, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged that an inquiry into how we handled the pandemic would be necessary. As that moment seems to be at hand, our banking inquiry offers a salutary lesson.

On September 29, 2008, a taxpayer bank guarantee became necessary. Yet the Oireachtas inquiry into that greed-driven evisceration reported on January 27, 2016 — 2,676 days and €42bn later.

Were a pandemic inquiry to follow that pace, and if it began work this year, it would not report until 2027. That would be dangerous.

The societies that coped well with Covid-19 were those that best absorbed the lessons of the Sars outbreak of 2002 and 2003 and its Mers successor in 2012.

No sensible society can ignore the lessons offered by today’s pandemic.

The strengthening need to hold an inquiry into our policy-driven housing scandal adds to that momentum to have, finally, a credible process of public accountability, a need highlighted by Prof Daly’s revealing contribution.

Our democracy demands such a process.