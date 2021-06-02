Irish Examiner view: Pandemic supports need to be retained

THE €1bn economic recovery plan unveiled by the Government sets an ambitious target of having 2.5m people in employment by 2023 — higher than the pre-pandemic employment levels — but it will also see the winding down of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) for those who are out of work due to Covid-19.
The PUP will be reduced by €50 from September and closed off to new applicants from July, as the country gradually reopens. The Government has spent over €7.7bn on the PUP to date and it was inevitable that it would have to end at some stage. However, the question is whether phasing out the pandemic payments will do more harm than good.
Opposition politicians have urged the Taoiseach to rethink the decision. Micheál Martin has responded by predicting that there would be a "significant recovery" in the economy in the coming months.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that the Government aims to end the support “cautiously”, yet he also claimed that “really at this stage, very few — if any — people are losing their jobs now as a consequence of the pandemic”. That is easy for him to say. He isn't one of the tens of thousands of people who have lost their jobs.
It is essential that the Government retains some form of support for those who need it. Even when the pandemic has passed, employment opportunities — particularly for younger generations — may remain scarce and the economic fallout will remain for years.