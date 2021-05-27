Irish Examiner view: Progress made on vaccine rollout but Indian variant on rise

80% of the adult population could be vaccinated either partially or fully next month although Covid complacency appears to be growing
Irish Examiner view: Progress made on vaccine rollout but Indian variant on rise

There are calls for shortening the time between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine; the first dose of the vaccine provides only 30% protection against the Indian variant while the second dose raises it to at least 80%.

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 08:20

This week marks the time when half the population of Ireland received at least one Covid-19 vaccine. 

The prospect is that 80% of the adult population could be vaccinated either partially or fully next month. 

That’s the good news, and it is to the HSE’s credit that the vaccination programme continues apace, despite the cyberattack on its IT systems. 

The not-so-good news is twofold.

Covid complacency appears to be growing and so are the number of cases of the Indian variant. 

Along with that, UK research shows that those in the 60-70 age group may have lower protection against that variant.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly wants Ireland to follow the example of Britain and shorten the waiting time for the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for that age group from 12 weeks to eight. 

This is because the first AZ dose provides only 30% protection against the variant while the second dose raises it to at least 80%.

Mr Kelly has a point. Allowing the 60-70 age group have the lowest level of protection and the longest waiting time for their second dose makes no sense.

Read More

448 Covid cases as Nphet outlook positive for easing restrictions

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Military appointment a milestone for gender equality Irish Examiner view: Military appointment a milestone for gender equality
Cyber attack Irish Examiner view: Public needs to be on high alert for fraudsters
Irish Examiner view: Treatment of Travellers casts ‘dark shadow’ over our democracy Irish Examiner view: Treatment of Travellers casts ‘dark shadow’ over our democracy
#covid-19vaccine
Irish Examiner view: Progress made on vaccine rollout but Indian variant on rise

Irish Examiner view: Law needs to recognise the nurturing role of fathers

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices