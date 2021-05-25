Irish Examiner view: EU credibility facing a huge challenge

Back in the old chief’s time, when far too many otherwise sensible people pretended to believe that an Irish political leader could honestly live like a Rothschild, scandals were as common as whitethorn trees in bloom today.

One of those was the 1982 Dowra affair. James McGovern from Fermanagh, allegedly the victim of an assault, was arrested by the RUC on the basis of false Garda intelligence. McGovern was on his way to give evidence at the district court in Dowra, Co Cavan, in a case taken against Garda Thomas Nangle. McGovern’s absence meant the case collapsed, saving Nangle’s brother-in-law, the then justice minster Seán Doherty, considerable embarrassment. How very convenient.

It is unlikely that Belarusian autocrat Alexander Lukashenko is familiar with the Dowra affair, but his decision to force a Ryanair plane to land in Belarus so an opponent, 26-year-old dissident reporter Roman Protasevich, might be arrested, comes from the same playbook but is even more audacious and disturbing. The flight was on an intra-EU route from Athens to Vilnius when it was diverted to Minsk. Protasevich, who claimed EU asylum after exposing Belarusian brutality, told fellow passengers he would be executed.

European leaders spoke as one in their condemnations. Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the act as “piracy in the skies”. The vehemence and unity of the reaction suggest the EU realises it can no longer stand idly by. Ursula von der Leyen, the commission president, described it as “outrageous and illegal”, while minister of state for European affairs Thomas Byrne said he had “never seen such anger” across the EU.

The skyjacking came just before 27 EU national leaders were to meet in Brussels. The timing forced the issue to the top of the leaders’ agenda, but what they will do — if the EU’s friend of the world’s autocrats, Hungary, does not veto a response — is uncertain.

The EU has already frozen assets and imposed travel bans on top officials, including Lukashenko, over last year’s rigged election. Suspending aviation agreements that allow to flights enter or leave Belarusian air space is another option.

Yet the dictator’s 26-year reign, epitomised by his current crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, continues barely interrupted — and it will continue to do so as long as he is a useful puppet for Russia’s autocrat, Vladimir Putin. Russia, the chief suspect for the cyberattack on our health system, remains the great force in that region, so any EU action against Lukashenko should be seen as action against Putin. Misjudging the consequences could be catastrophic.

This scandal, like the Dowra affair, will pass, but it is a reminder of how emboldened those indifferent to democracy become when powerful democracies elect leaders such as Trump or Johnson, clownish figures unequal to office. We have, like those who long ago ignored the implausible ostentation of Irish political leaders, looked away for too long. When China eventually gets involved in something like the Protasevich skyjacking, the West may face a real day of reckoning over all too many poor political choices.