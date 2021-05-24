Irish Examiner view: Housing crisis proves that we reap what we sow

As with cybercrime, climate change, and health — we can no longer kick the can down the road
Irish Examiner view: Housing crisis proves that we reap what we sow
Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 08:14

Our refusal to face the threat of climate change is the leading example of what happens when the infamous can is kicked down that long road once too often. Cybercriminals’ attack on our health communications is another vulnerability made inevitable by almost complete inaction.

Today we report on another day-late-and-a-dollar-short response. Plans to insulate home buyers from international funds will not bring any short-term change. It may take up to three years for legislation to bring its influence to bear, as cuckoo funds have invested up to €1bn in homes not yet completed or not even at the construction stage. 

In effect, the game is over before it even begins.

Local authorities may ringfence up to 50% of developments for owner-occupiers.  However, that only applies to planning applications made since Wednesday.

Coming so soon after myriad warnings that the equity plan was a boon for developers rather than a lifeline for buyers, this undermines the authenticity of efforts to resolve this shameful crisis. 

Credibility and political capital has been squandered without resolving the issue. As is the case with climate change, cybercrime, and health, we reap what we sow. 

Our response to the housing crisis has, for at least a decade, been a series of variations on a theme. They have not worked, and until that is recognised, real change is more than unlikely.

Time, as a smart four-year-old might say, to get real.

'Havoc in the housing market': Thousands of homes snapped up by investors

  

 

