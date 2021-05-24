Irish Examiner view: Housing crisis proves that we reap what we sow

Our refusal to face the threat of climate change is the leading example of what happens when the infamous can is kicked down that long road once too often. Cybercriminals’ attack on our health communications is another vulnerability made inevitable by almost complete inaction.

Today we report on another day-late-and-a-dollar-short response. Plans to insulate home buyers from international funds will not bring any short-term change. It may take up to three years for legislation to bring its influence to bear, as cuckoo funds have invested up to €1bn in homes not yet completed or not even at the construction stage.