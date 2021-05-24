Irish Examiner view: RTÉ would get nul points for financial security

Saturday’s Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam may be remembered for the allegation that one of the winning group, Italy’s Måneskin, might have snorted cocaine live on television. This allegation has been strongly denied by the group.
It may be remembered, too, for the post-Brexit nul points offered to Britain, the only country to not pick up a single vote, consigning James Newman to last place and stirring the old accusations of biased voting.
The gala may, however, be remembered for different reasons in Montrose.
RTÉ chiefs were naturally disappointed that our entry did not reach the final. However, had Lesley Roy reached the final and, like seven of her predecessors, won it, RTÉ’s tottering solvency might be challenged as never before, had they to host Eurovision 2022.
This may not be the best, most important criteria by which to judge our national public service broadcaster’s health, but at a moment when reliable news was never more important, it is an indication of great vulnerability.
By ignoring this, by refusing to support the national broadcaster better, the fate of our Eurovision entry may soon be the least of our worries.