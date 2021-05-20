Irish Examiner view: Urgent action on aviation needed

Despite the job losses, dire warnings, and worrying predictions, there is little sign of urgency from the Government
Aer Lingus to permanently close its crew base in Shannon Airport. But where is the urgency from Government? Picture: Eamon Ward

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 08:46

The decision by Aer Lingus to permanently close its crew base in Shannon Airport and temporarily lay off staff in Cork is another blow to the region and the troubled aviation sector.

Ironically, the decision came just a day before the EU agreed to ease Covid restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season. Under the proposals, the criteria to determine “safe” countries, and to let in fully-vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, will be loosened.

The move again puts the focus back on the Government’s plans — or the lack of one — for the sector. The sector has been decimated during the pandemic, with Aer Lingus losing €1m a day. Ryanair this week reported an €815m loss for the 12 months to March 31, and has also thrown into question whether it will reopen its base in Cork before March 2022.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association and former Aer Lingus CEO, went further and warned the viability of many airlines is under threat if international travel does not resume by July.

Addressing an Oireachtas committee yesterday, he
described the current travel restrictions in Ireland as “repressive”, and as one of the most stringent in the world, and said there was a need to “change, and change quickly”.

Despite the job losses, dire warnings, and worrying predictions, there is little sign of urgency from the Government.

Arrivals into Dublin Airport up 28% in three weeks

