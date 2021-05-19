Irish Examiner view: Go discover state's heritage sites on a free pass 

There might be no such thing as a free lunch but, for the rest of the year, we can at least be guaranteed a free day out following the happy news that the Office of Public Works (OPW) has made all of its sites free to visit for the rest of the year.
Patrick O’Donovan, the minister of state with responsibility for the OPW, announced the measure as part of the Government’s recovery and reopening plan.
He said it was designed to support the domestic tourism industry, help local businesses, and encourage people to discover, enjoy, and cherish our OPW heritage sites, parks, and museums. And ‘discover’ is the operative word — because too often we fail to take the time to see what is on our doorsteps, from the wonder of Neolithic tombs and stone forts, to the fascinating remains of medieval castles and historic battlefields.
Some 54 of the 90 OPW sites with visitor services are already open, either in part or fully, around the country. Get out and explore them.