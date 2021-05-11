Irish Examiner view: Pressing issue of assisted death must be faced

Court  decides to allow woman’s death
Irish Examiner view: Pressing issue of assisted death must be faced

Ms Justice Mary Irvine ruled that artificial life support to be withdrawn from a young woman in a persistent vegetative state for almost 10 years.

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 08:26

The pandemic underlined that a happy death, surrounded by loving family members and friends, is a gift not granted to everyone. All too many loved people died in the last year or so without those normal comforts.

On the other side of that coin, many people in unchanging health situations because of lethal injury or terminal sickness are unable to make decisions that recognise the inevitable conclusion of their situation.

The president of the High Court made orders in one such case yesterday. Ms Justice Mary Irvine ruled that artificial life support to be withdrawn from a young woman in a persistent vegetative state for almost 10 years. The order allowed palliative care to be administered so the woman, who suffered a severe brain injury in 2011 following several cardiac arrests, can die peacefully. The unfortunate woman’s mother, supported by her extended family, had sought the orders.

Assisted death, whatever the extent of the assistance or its timing is a polarising issue but one that will have to be considered. It would be more than unhelpful if extreme voices at either end of the argument set the terms of the debate. That, as was seen on so many historic issues, is counterproductive and means important decisions are deferred.

It will require a particular kind of political courage to lead this debate but as recent referendums showed, there is probably an unrecognised, unsatisfied appetite for fundamental change on this increasingly pressing question.

Read More

Woman to be allowed die naturally after removal of life support

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Rejection of tribal hatreds can't come soon enough in Afghanistan Irish Examiner view: Rejection of tribal hatreds can't come soon enough in Afghanistan
Irish Examiner view: Weak reaction on housing crisis raises stakes Irish Examiner view: Weak reaction on housing crisis raises stakes
Irish Examiner view: A very welcome easing of rules Irish Examiner view: A very welcome easing of rules
assisted deathhealthhigh court
Cork v Waterford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1

Irish Examiner view: Giving ourselves a sporting chance against pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices