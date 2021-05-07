Irish Examiner view: New planting after Killarney National Park inferno

Two local landowners have agreed to have some 25 species of native trees planted on their land around the park
Irish Examiner view: New planting after Killarney National Park inferno

Last month's fire burning in Killarney National Park. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 07:00

As it's just two weeks since fire ravaged our national park in Killarney it may be premature to expect that the investigation into how the inferno started might have reached any conclusions. 

Unfortunately, until such an important point is reached speculation, some of wildly uninformed, more of it shaped by experience will persist. This is unhelpful and counterproductive but will only stop when the investigation ends, hopefully having identified the cause of the fires.

It is not, however, premature to welcome efforts to rejuvenate areas adjacent to the park, they are already underway. 

Reforest Nation, a social enterprise set up by biology student Gearóid Mc Evoy, has raised some €15,000 to plant native trees in Killarney. 

Though precluded from planting in the park, which must regenerate naturally, two local landowners have agreed to have some 25 species of native trees planted on their land around the park.

This gives a new, added responsibility to the investigation. If these new trees were destroyed in a new fire it would be an outrage.

