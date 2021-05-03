Irish Examiner view: Tom Hickey's proud legacy on stage and screen

Tom Hickey, who has died aged 77, had a long and distinguished career as an actor. His legacy is in so many ways the story of this society's growth, this society's evolution to what it is today. His stage work focused on modern Irish playwrights such as Tom Murphy, Frank McGuinness, Bernard Farrell, and Marina Carr. His film career included roles in My Left Foot, Fools of Fortune, Inside I'm Dancing, Stella Days, and Breakfast on Pluto.

Though his stage and film work were significant his part in that seminal television series — The Riordans — may frame his memory, especially for those who got to know him in an Ireland far less connected than it is today.