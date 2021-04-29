Irish Examiner view: Beating Covid largely in our own hands

Individual responsibility, as much as Government measures, remain key to staying healthy
A few weeks ago, the Indian government declared victory over Covid-19 — the authorities could not have been more wrong. Picture: AP

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 08:13

Some limited easing of Covid restrictions are expected to be signed off by the Cabinet today. Outdoor hospitality could resume in late May under plans considered by the Cabinet Covid-19 committee. That, along with the increasing rollout of vaccines, is good news, but we must not carried away. Individual responsibility, as much as Government measures, remain key to staying healthy.

India and Australia are two countries that show the importance of effective measures in containing the pandemic. A few short weeks ago, the Indian government declared victory over Covid-19 — the authorities could not have been more wrong. Current figures show that the virus is out of control there, with tens of thousands dying.

Australia, on the other hand, has contained the virus through rigorous testing and tracing, followed by brief, localised lockdowns. Australia has natural advantages, such as its geographical location, but the major part of its success is good governance. Even with more vaccines, we must all continue to do our bit before we can declare the pandemic over.

Irish Examiner view: Ambiguity can stymie progress

