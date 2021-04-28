Irish Examiner view: Ambiguity can stymie progress

If Mr Biden’s clarity has strained relationships with conservative Recep Erdoğan’s Turkey, then that country’s relationship with the EU must be strained by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen’s necessary declaration that sexism was behind an incident in which she was snubbed during a visit to Ankara.
“I have to conclude, it happened because I am a woman,” she told MEPs in the EU parliament. That sleight spoke volumes, but Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, the first internationally binding instrument to take a broad approach to combat violence against women and children, shows how deep the cultural divide between the West and Turkey remains. It is disconcerting, too, and undermines the EU that several EU states have not yet ratified the convention.