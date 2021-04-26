Irish Examiner view: Funding music education shows good intent and is welcomed

Funding of community music education, however limited, is good for society
Funding of €100,000 is to be made available to community-based organisations involved in music sharing and teaching with a bias towards those working in disadvantaged areas. Picture: Pexels/Oleg Magni

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 08:23

Even if a grim day of reckoning on our pandemic-drained public finances is at hand, or at least getting closer, the news that a grants package of €100,000 will help deliver “non-mainstream” music education must be welcomed even if that figure is unlikely to be transformative.

The pandemic has reminded many of us of how very primal an emotional and intellectual force music can be. Many of us took the thrill of live music for granted before concert halls and smaller venues were closed. Online efforts to replicate that experience went some way towards filling that vacuum but despite their best efforts, and wonderful contributions, of those involved live music is all but impossible to emulate in those circumstances.

This scheme will have a particular focus on community-based organisations involved in music sharing and teaching with a bias towards those working in disadvantaged areas. The funding may be modest but the intent is entirely welcome. 

€100,000 in grants made available for 'non-mainstream' music education

