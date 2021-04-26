€100,000 in grants made available for 'non-mainstream' music education

Organisations targeted by the scheme will be “smaller scale, non-mainstream music education or community music initiatives with limited or no access to other forms of public funding"
Applications to access the fund — the Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme 2021 — are now open.

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021
Cianan Brennan

Funding grants totaling €100,000 are to be made available to organisations delivering “non-mainstream” musical education, the Government has said.

Education Minister Norma Foley said applications to access the fund, known as the Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme 2021 are now open.

The organisations targeted by the scheme will be “smaller scale, non-mainstream music education or community music initiatives with limited or no access to other forms of public funding”, the Department said.

Launching the initiative the Minister said that the idea for it had sprung from the “extremely challenging time” which Ireland’s various lockdowns had presented for young people and children.

“During the periods of remote learning, they were unable to engage in many in-person group activities such as music classes in the community,” she said.

“Music is an important way for people to express themselves and show their creativity. It is vital that we provide these opportunities to our children and young people.”

The scheme is expected to show preference to organisations or groups which demonstrate that they “cater for socio-economically disadvantaged groups,” a Department spokesperson said.

Community organisations that provide music lessons to children and young people have also had a challenging time.

"I hope that these grants can enable them to continue providing music tuition and classes for the remainder of this year,” the Minister said.

The cash grants in question can be used to purchase instruments, equipment, and tuition, the spokesperson said. 

The fund is not aimed at larger-scale capital expenses, such as on buildings. It can also not be accessed by either individuals or professional groups.

Applicants will have to show a “well-established track record” in the provision of musical education with “strong learning outcomes” and the education provided must be for people aged 18 and younger.

