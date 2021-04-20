Irish Examiner View: A huge blow to fishing industry 

The import of the European Commission ruling that Ireland cannot be trusted to police fishing quotas allocated under the common fisheries policy cannot be underestimated. Essentially, the EC finds that our systems are corrupt or incompetent - or, dread thought, both.

It is an established thread in the narrative around our relationship with the EU that our fishing sector was sold down the Swanee in return for farm supports. This ruling suggests that story is, at best, a distraction from what really goes on in our fishing industry.