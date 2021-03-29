Irish Examiner view: Driving change

Setting a good example, as any caring parent knows, is everything. Even though it can be reasonably assumed that the majority of people involved in government or public administration are aware of this, the opportunity to change our destructive habits by applying this simple but powerful lesson is not being used as it might be.

Department of Transport figures revealed last week show that only 25 of the State’s more than 6,000-strong fleet of vehicles are electrically-powered. This ratio is so pathetic that it cannot even be described as tokenism.