Irish Examiner view: Inconsistent democrats

This republic’s established political parties and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party have little enough in common other than a common enemy. Though Fianna Fáíl and Fine Gael have enough on their plates to enliven any parliamentary party meeting, neither seems a besieged, fundamentalist cabal happily out of step with the zeitgeist. One or both of the Dáil parties may soon achieve that status. Nevertheless, they seem capable of change if only to try to ensure their survival. The DUP does not.

The DUP seems shackled to a worldview that defies the first adjective in its name. When challenged about Brexit despite a 44.22% to 55.78% NI vote to remain in the EU it insists the relevant ratio is the overall UK one of 48% to 52%.