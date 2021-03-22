Irish Examiner view: Generous Northern Ireland

Generosity is one of those recognised but all-too-scare lubricants of human relationships. It is a practical expression of kindness and can be the most powerful way to build trust and strengthening relationships.

The news that citizens of this Republic who have lived in Northern Ireland can, if eligible under other criteria, book a vaccine in NI seems such a moment. That living at an address in the Republic “wouldn’t automatically rule you out from receiving the vaccine” according to the NI health department deepens that response. It seems especially so as our vaccination programme is fraught with difficulties around supplies, scheduling and administration.