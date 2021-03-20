Irish Examiner view: Racism begins at home

Tomorrow is International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination — we must look at Traveller discrimination
Rose Marie Maughan, human rights activist says Mincéir/Traveller mothers are still raising their children to face hate.

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 07:23

Tomorrow marks the 61st anniversary of the day police opened fire killing 69 people and injuring 180 others during a peaceful demonstration against apartheid in a township in Sharpeville, South Africa. Six years after that, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution to mark International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination every year.

Few would argue with the need for such a day or the importance of condemning racial discrimination wherever it rears its ugly head. Sometimes, however, we are all too willing to wave banners aloft and decry racism against minorities while ignoring the enduring prejudice faced by Irish Travellers on a daily basis. In this paper yesterday, Rose Marie Maughan, human rights activist, wrote that Mincéir/Traveller mothers are still raising their children to face hate.

“How can I beat the odds of oppression and ensure my babies don’t become one of the 11% of Mincéirí who die by suicide but instead become one of the 1% who survive the education system making it to third level?” she asked.

It is a question that is crying out for answers. Just four months ago, an EU poll found that Irish Travellers faced some of the worst discrimination across Europe. That is not so surprising given that 45% of Irish people said they would feel “uncomfortable” having Roma or Travellers as neighbours. Tomorrow is an international day against racism, but we clearly need to look at what is happening at home.

