Irish Examiner view: Is rebranding for gender-neutral reasons PC gone mad?

Irish Examiner view: Is rebranding for gender-neutral reasons PC gone mad?

Michael Healy Rae. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 08:39

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae is a not a man given to mild pronouncements yet there was a large dollop of common sense in his statement on Thursday that rebranding The Kerryman newspaper as the gender-neutral Kerry People was “balderdash” and political correctness gone made.

Soon, people will be asking that manholes be renamed person holes, he added with characteristic wit. And what of the problematic Isle of Man, another mischievous wag might ask?

Mr Healy-Rae was responding to a call from Josepha Madigan, minister of state for special education and inclusion, to replace gendered titles such as ‘chairman’ and ‘spokesman’. The minister also agreed that the magazine Woman’s Way should also undergo a rebrand.

The Kerryman’s general manager Siobhan Murphy said, as a woman, she had no problem with the title, adding that the publication’s content had changed to reflect the times.

As every Tom, Dick and Harry knows, we still have a way to go before language is gender neutral. But let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Read More

Suggestion The Kerryman newspaper rebrand to be gender-neutral is 'balderdash'

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: We've reached a milestone in publishing Irish Examiner view: We've reached a milestone in publishing
Irish Examiner view: A victory for gender equality at Cheltenham Irish Examiner view: A victory for gender equality at Cheltenham
Irish Examiner view: Running down post office networks an act of vandalism Irish Examiner view: Running down post office networks an act of vandalism
#mediaplace: kerryperson: michael healy-rae
Irish Examiner view: Is rebranding for gender-neutral reasons PC gone mad?

Irish Examiner view: Survivors at centre of our national day

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices