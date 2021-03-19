Irish Examiner view: Is rebranding for gender-neutral reasons PC gone mad?

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae is a not a man given to mild pronouncements yet there was a large dollop of common sense in his statement on Thursday that rebranding The Kerryman newspaper as the gender-neutral Kerry People was “balderdash” and political correctness gone made.

Soon, people will be asking that manholes be renamed person holes, he added with characteristic wit. And what of the problematic Isle of Man, another mischievous wag might ask?