Irish Examiner view: A victory for gender equality at Cheltenham

Even behind closed doors, the Cheltenham Festival is living up to its reputation as the highlight of the racing calendar, but there was an added bonus on opening day when Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore rode her way into the history books by becoming the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle.
The 31-year-old made sporting history when she rode favourite Honeysuckle to victory for Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead.
It was a good day for the Irish but the focus was on Blackmore’s historic win, even if she was reluctant to talk about the record-breaking element of it.
“If you want to be a jockey, you can be a jockey — drive on, you know. To young people out there, male or female, if you want to go and do something, do it, because for me standing here right now, it shows that literally anything can happen,” she said.
It is a very heartening message for everyone, but particularly other women who, across a number of disciplines, continue to face obstacles to participation in sport.
In terms of perception, though, Rachael Blackmore’s win suggests that we might be nearer a time when there is no such thing as women’s sport and men’s sport, just sport played by those who are passionate about it.