Irish Examiner view: A victory for gender equality at Cheltenham

Even behind closed doors, the Cheltenham Festival is living up to its reputation as the highlight of the racing calendar, but there was an added bonus on opening day when Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore rode her way into the history books by becoming the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle.

The 31-year-old made sporting history when she rode favourite Honeysuckle to victory for Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead.