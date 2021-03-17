Irish Examiner view: Ireland was very lucky to know CJ

Since rugby became a professional sport many and varied characters washed up on our shores. Some were journeymen, some were not even that, but a handful inspired and left a legacy far beyond the game.

John Langford changed Munster’s give-it-a-lash culture; Ruan Pienaar set a new benchmark at Ulster and Rocky Elsom led Leinster by uncompromising example. Global figures within their sport, their impact rippled across all aspects of this society. CJ Stander, who unexpectedly announced his retirement on Tuesday, stands as one of that cohort.