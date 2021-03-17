Irish Examiner view: Ireland was very lucky to know CJ

Irish Examiner view: Ireland was very lucky to know CJ

Ireland's CJ Stander with his 6-month-old daughter Everli following the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. 

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 08:28

Since rugby became a professional sport many and varied characters washed up on our shores. Some were journeymen, some were not even that, but a handful inspired and left a legacy far beyond the game. 

John Langford changed Munster’s give-it-a-lash culture; Ruan Pienaar set a new benchmark at Ulster and Rocky Elsom led Leinster by uncompromising example. Global figures within their sport, their impact rippled across all aspects of this society. CJ Stander, who unexpectedly announced his retirement on Tuesday, stands as one of that cohort.

The Munster, Ireland and Lions number eight will play his last game for Ireland on Saturday. When Mathieu Raynal sounds the full-time whistle Stander might feel like asking the coaches who dismissed him as too small what they think of his 51 Irish caps and his 150 games with Munster. 

However, his years in Munster revealed a character unlikely to gloat, though he made the Munster credo real: “To the brave and faithful, nothing is impossible.”

As he returns to the Western Cape and his family farm between the Outeniqua Mountains and the Indian Ocean he will take fond memories with him, but he has left even fonder ones behind. One of which is a reminder of why sport is such a central force of our lives — because it shows us at our bravest and our best. There are very few finer examples of that in modern sport than CJ Stander. We were lucky to know him.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Curbing solid fuel use

More in this section

Closeup photo of family feet in woolen socks lying next to fireplace Irish Examiner view: Curbing solid fuel use
Walrus spotted Irish Examiner view: A new Fungi for the Kingdom?
burning candle Irish Examiner view: Let's mark Easter in a safer way
#munster rugby#irish rugbyperson: cj stander
Irish Examiner view: Ireland was very lucky to know CJ

Irish Examiner view: We’ve done a lot but must do more

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices