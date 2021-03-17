Irish Examiner view: Ireland was very lucky to know CJ

Since rugby became a professional sport many and varied characters washed up on our shores. Some were journeymen, some were not even that, but a handful inspired and left a legacy far beyond the game.
John Langford changed Munster’s give-it-a-lash culture; Ruan Pienaar set a new benchmark at Ulster and Rocky Elsom led Leinster by uncompromising example. Global figures within their sport, their impact rippled across all aspects of this society. CJ Stander, who unexpectedly announced his retirement on Tuesday, stands as one of that cohort.
The Munster, Ireland and Lions number eight will play his last game for Ireland on Saturday. When Mathieu Raynal sounds the full-time whistle Stander might feel like asking the coaches who dismissed him as too small what they think of his 51 Irish caps and his 150 games with Munster.
However, his years in Munster revealed a character unlikely to gloat, though he made the Munster credo real: “To the brave and faithful, nothing is impossible.”
As he returns to the Western Cape and his family farm between the Outeniqua Mountains and the Indian Ocean he will take fond memories with him, but he has left even fonder ones behind. One of which is a reminder of why sport is such a central force of our lives — because it shows us at our bravest and our best. There are very few finer examples of that in modern sport than CJ Stander. We were lucky to know him.