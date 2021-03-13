Irish Examiner View: Councillors object to land bill proposals

Some members of Cork City Council have described elements of the Land Development Agency (LDA) Bill as "an affront to local democracy". The bill, whatever its merits or otherwise, is a belated effort to bring public land into play in a bid to confront our housing crisis. That crisis is so great that almost any measure must be considered, if it might help deliver homes for the tens of thousands of people trapped, in one way or another, by this great social failure.

It is, of course, necessary to be sure that the bill, which has reached its second stage in the Dáil, does not confer an inappropriate advantage on anyone and that its terms and consequent land sales or agreements be done in the full glare of public scrutiny. We have had more than enough of well-intended privatisations that, ultimately, disadvantaged consumers.