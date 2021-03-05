Irish Examiner view: A danger of crying 'wolf'with warnings on emissions

Irish Examiner view: A danger of crying 'wolf'with warnings on emissions
Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 09:05

One of the old European folk tales that has a new relevance is the one about the boy who cried “wolf” so often that his neighbours ignored him, and when the wolf did raid their village it wreaked undisturbed havoc. 

Repeated warnings had undermined defences.

It might seem disrespectful to compare the Environmental Protection Agency, a sober, unhysterical arm of government, with the boy who cried “wolf”. 

However, it would not be surprising if EPA staff felt just like he did as the wolf terrorised his village.

The agency published another in a litany of reports on Thursday, warning that our behaviour is unsustainable and that our greenhouse gas emissions will not fall at all by 2030. 

Yet so very little changes.

There is a small reason to be optimistic, even if Government and most of the private sector are comatose at the wheel on this life-or-death issue. 

An East Cork cleanup group — Ballynamona Clean Coasts — which started with one man and his dog five years ago now numbers in the hundreds, proving that, once again, the public is ahead of Government on this issue. Do try to catch up.

From one man and his dogs to a mass movement to clean Munster's beaches

