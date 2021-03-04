Irish Examiner view: A Covid exit strategy

A year on from Covid-19 becoming a worldwide pandemic, it is worthwhile to reflect on how we in Ireland have tackled it and the importance of communication for future public health crises.

The high level of compliance among the public with the various lockdown and other measures introduced by the Government has been, frankly, astonishing. It suggests that despite confusion over government messaging, the mix of state-of-the-nation speeches and public advertising to try and improve society’s knowledge of Covid-19 and how to prevent its spread has worked.