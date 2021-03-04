County-by-county breakdown of Covid death toll

Cavan, Mayo, and Monaghan had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths per head of population by mid-February, according to new figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The latest data on Covid-19 deaths and infection rates shows that Cavan now has the highest death rate from the virus, eclipsing Monaghan, which previously had the highest death rate in the country.

The CSO data provides a breakdown by county for 3,882 Covid-19 deaths and 214,866 confirmed cases as of February 19 last.

Taking population into account, on average 81.52 Covid-deaths were recorded per 100,000 population across the country over the past year.

While the highest number of deaths was recorded in Dublin (1,452) by mid-February, the capital city and county had the fifth-highest fatality rate when the population of more than 1m is taken into account.

The border counties of Cavan and Monaghan, as well as Mayo, ranked as the top three counties for Covid-19 deaths per head of population.

By mid-February, 92 deaths were recorded in Cavan, giving it a fatality rate of 120.77 deaths per 100,000 population. The border county had the third highest infection rate nationally over the same period at 5,955 cases per 100,000 population.

Covid deaths and cases from 28th February 2020 to 19th February 2021. Source: CSO

Ranking in second place, Mayo recorded 152 deaths, giving it a Covid-19 death rate of 116.47 deaths per 100,000 population. The infection rate for the Connacht county put it in ninth place nationally, at 4,427 cases per 100,000 population.

While Monaghan had the highest Covid-19 infection rate nationally — 7,658 cases per 100,000 population — it recorded 69 deaths and ranked as having the third-highest death rate in the country at 112.40 fatalities per 100,000 population.

The scale of Covid-19 deaths was also higher than average in Kildare, where 241 deaths were recorded, giving it a fatality rate of 108.31 per 100,000 population and ranking it in fourth place.

Louth had the second-highest Covid-19 infection rate in the country at 6,150 cases per 100,000 population but ranked in seventh place for the number of deaths per heard of population.

The lowest Covid-19 death rate was recorded in counties Sligo, Kerry, Galway, and Leitrim, which had a fatality rate of less than half the national average.

Although Leitrim had the lowest recorded number of deaths at 12, it had the fourth-lowest death rate when population was taken into account.

Sligo recorded 17 deaths from Covid-19, giving it a fatality rate of 25.94 deaths per 100,000 population — the lowest rate in the country.

With 41 deaths due to Covid-19, Kerry had the second-lowest fatality rate of 27.76 deaths per 100,000 population.

Co Cork had the second-highest number of deaths from Covid-19 at 338 but ranked in the bottom eight counties for the number of deaths per head of population.

When its population of over half a million is taken into account, Cork had a fatality rate of 62.26 deaths per 100,000 population, ranking the county in 19th place nationally. Cork ranked in 14th place for the number of Covid-19 infections recorded.