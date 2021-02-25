Irish Examiner view: Taking pride in Irish-US relations

US president Joe Biden has never made a secret of the pride he holds in his Irish heritage. Cynics, both here and in the US, may have thought that much of it was election campaigning but, as we have seen since he took office, the president says what he means and means what he says.

His latest statement of Irishness comes in the form of a letter to Glucksman Ireland House, the centre for Irish and Irish-American Studies at New York University, which hosted its annual gala virtually on Tuesday.