Irish Examiner view: Leaving Cert decision should bring some political stability

THE decision by the Government to give Leaving Cert students the option of choosing a calculated grade or a written exam in each subject may raise as many questions as answers but it does, at least, offer a measure of certainty to students who have been waiting for months for a final decision to be made. It is also timely as hopes rise that all primary and post-primary students will be back in the classroom sometime next month.

The cancellation of the Junior Cert exams was unfortunate, but perhaps inevitable as this should create more capacity in schools to allow for comfortable social distancing for 63,000 Leaving Cert candidates as well as exam supervisors. Indeed, the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) insisted that it would not be possible logistically to hold the Junior Certificate and the Leaving Certificate exams in tandem in June.