Leaving Certificate 2021 plans: Mixed response from students and teachers

The Leaving Certificate class of 2021 is to have a choice between predicted grades and traditional exams.

There has been a cautious welcome in some quarters to the resolution, which came after intense discussion between education officials and union representatives.

However, concerns remain, including the practical matter of how two sets of assessments will run.

Weeks of frustration and confusion for the class of 2021 came to an end with last night's announcement.

However, the Government still faced criticism from stressed out students, who have lost weeks of preparation time for exams.

At Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party meeting last night, the Taoiseach said a phased return to schools will begin on March 1, with Leaving Certificate students the first to return, along with junior and senior infants.

A Cabinet sub-committee is to meet to discuss these plans with public health officials amid a growing concern about the prevalence of the UK variant of Covid-19, which now accounts for 90% of cases here.

Of particular concern is the transmission of this strain and its possible impact on those in a school environment.

While early March is the date in mind, it is understood the Taoiseach told the party this will be regularly evaluated based on the prevalence of the virus in the community.

But, he added, it is important to give students time to return to the classroom ahead of exams.

In announcing the plans for the class of 2021, Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed students will have the choice between written exams — expected to be held in June — and 'assessed grades', a modified form of calculated grades, or both.

Junior Certificate exams will not run for the second year in a row.

Student leaders are said to be frustrated, however, that the assessed grades will not be issued before the exams, potentially forcing students to sit exams or risk disappointing grades.

The Irish Second-Level Students' Union (ISSU) said it soon became apparent in talks that "this would be an impossible task".

Reuban Murray, ISSU president said:"We needed to find a real solution and this is a real solution."

While the announcement goes some way towards alleviating stress for students, there is still quite a lot of work to be done in terms of how two sets of assessments will run.

Coursework, orals, and practicals are expected to go ahead, but oral and coursework components will not form part of the accredited grade process.

Students will opt-in for their choice via an online portal. It is expected that students will receive just one grade, even if they opt for both a written exam and an assessed grade, but how this will work is one of the many things to be examined in the weeks ahead.

For the students who spoke to the Irish Examiner, having a choice has gone some way to alleviating their worries.

Ashton O'Keeffe, a sixth-year student at Bishopstown Community School in Cork, said the delay has been damaging for the class of 2021.

“They should have really been thinking about what would happen with our Leaving Cert since the last Leaving Cert," he said.

“I know that they said they did but I don’t think they really put as much thought as they needed to into this.

They should have had a decision way earlier for us because it put so much stress on us, not knowing what we needed to study for or what we needed to be preparing for.

Chaoimhe Walsh, also a student at Bishopstown Community School, said the choice is the best option.

"I think I'd prefer to sit all my exams in a normal year so this is a better option than all predicted grades. But there should have been a decision earlier, I think everyone thinks that."

Concerns have been raised over the approach announced.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said it is "bitterly disappointed" that assessed grades are not "underpinned in any way by externally validated elements".

It holds the view that what has been announced "should never have been considered beyond being a contingency measure".

The union has referred the announcement to the ASTI executive and plans to consult with its members in the coming days.

Meanwhile, last night, Cabinet agreed on the structure of fines for those who breach mandatory hotel quarantine.

Under the legislation, travelers from countries deemed as high-risk forced to undergo two weeks in a designated facility at their own expense. Offenders can also be jailed for up to a month.

There are currently 20 countries on the list including Austria, Brazil, and South Africa.

The hotel stay will be at the traveller's expense.