Irish Examiner view: New normal is a step closer

Today's reasons to raise an eyebrow, even briefly, about responses to coronavirus are more varied than usual but nevertheless secondary to our big-picture obligations.

That gardaí had to break up the Saturday funeral of a Kinahan gang criminal, where around 250 maskless mourners locked Crumlin church doors to repel gardaí intent on enforcing regulations is one. That two universities, Galway and Limerick, have been hit by severe outbreaks because students ignored lockdown rules is another. That US authorities apologised to the Government because US military personnel breached Covid-19 regulations at Shannon Airport is a third. Questions around the reliability of tests undertaken by the French rugby team and management before last weekend's international is yet another.