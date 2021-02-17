Irish Examiner view: Same old story

Irish Examiner view: Same old story

Stormont Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 08:53

Brexit was a great defeat for moderation and collegiality.  Anyone who might challenge that assertion need only look northward, where the complexities of the divorce and the ambiguity and flexibility needed to sustain trade and relationships, have been replaced by the old toxic tribalism. 

A newly-formed Ards and North Down Unionist Loyalist Collective has warned that "no form of Irish Sea border will ever be tolerated". 

Those sentiments were echoed by Stormont Economy Minister, the DUP's Diane Dodds who rejected suggestions that her party’s refusal to engage with this Republic over the NI Protocol were “political stunts”. The DUP said it wants to send a “strong signal” by stopping North-South activities related to the protocol.

In response, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney called for a pragmatic and flexible approach but warned that the protocol was here to stay.

It would be of course wrong to cower every time a Lambeg drum is rattled but this episode shows how premature and dangerous calls for a border poll are.

One step forwards, two steps backward indeed.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Let's not lose our heads over Covid frustrations

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Feb 15, 2021 Irish Examiner view: Let's not lose our heads over Covid frustrations
Coronavirus - Tue Jun 16, 2020 Irish Examiner view: Salary row over senior public appointment is a red herring
Obesity study Irish Examiner view: War on obesity must be led by medics
#brexitplace: irelandplace: northern irelandperson: diane doddsperson: simon coveneyorganisation: dup
Coronavirus - Tue Feb 16, 2021

Irish Examiner view: New normal is a step closer

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices