Irish Examiner view: Decreasing tolerances for inappropriate behaviour

Gina Carano's name may not be immediately recognisable and it may become less so. She has been axed from the Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, after she compared the treatment of Republicans in America to that of Jews in Nazi Germany.

She exercised her right to free speech in a way that provoked censure.

Whether the Tokyo Olympics go ahead this summer or not remains an open question but Yoshiro Mori, the 83-year-old leading the organising committee, will not be involved.

He has been forced to quit after his remark about restricting women's speaking time at meetings because "they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying”.

In recent days it has become know that Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey three months ago and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Springsteen's commercial relationship with Jeep may be in jeopardy because of the incident but that is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the 50-year veteran's material wellbeing.

These sanctions, and many others all around the world, show that the zeitgeist is disinclined to tolerate inappropriate behaviour.

They show too that the court of public opinion has at least as much sway as any judicial process.

This is a positive evolution, one that celebrates values long disregarded. It would be a pity though if this advance was undermined by a new kind of puritanism intolerant of even the slightest infringements of today's mores.

Context and perspective are as important as ever even if the goalposts have been moved.