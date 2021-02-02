Irish Examiner view: FBD ruling a lifeline for desperate businesses

It is always cheering when a David beats a Goliath
Irish Examiner view: FBD ruling a lifeline for desperate businesses

Lemon and Duke pub in Dublin, which was one of the four pubs that took the test case against FBD. Picture: Collins Photos

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 10:29

Buying insurance can be the epitome of a David-and-Goliath mismatch. Proving all too often that possession is nine-tenths of the law, insurance companies can have the whip hand when dealing with businesses and certainly when dealing with individuals. 

The stories of people not being covered for some eventuality they imagined they were protected from are myriad, almost too many to make them newsworthy even on the slowest of slow days.

Yesterday’s High Court ruling in favour of four pub owners is, however, more than newsworthy — it is also reassuring. 

The court found the publicans are entitled to be compensated by insurer FBD for the disruption to their businesses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

FBD reported a €9m loss before tax for the six months to June, compared with €39m profit for the first half-year of 2019. 

Those figures are, on foot of this ruling, unlikely to improve in today’s circumstances so policyholders can anticipate an increase in premiums.

The ruling affects claims made by some 1,000 publicans or restaurant owners, many of whom are more than desperate as their businesses have been mothballed for almost a year. 

Many had reached the point where survival of their business was a very real question. 

This ruling may be — the details have yet to be finalised — the lifeline some of those businesses, and the communities they serve and enliven, depend on. 

And yes, it is always cheering when a David beats a Goliath.

Read More

FBD ruling offers 'lifeline' to over 1,000 pubs across the country

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Garda dance routine is lifting spirit of the nation Irish Examiner view: Garda dance routine is lifting spirit of the nation
Irish Examiner view: Time for more humane policies on immigration in Ireland Irish Examiner view: Time for more humane policies on immigration in Ireland
Joe Biden Irish Examiner view: US politics is at a crossroads and must follow the right path
fbdinsurancerulingpubs
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 5, 2021

Irish Examiner view: DUP's opposition to NI protocol is reckless in the extreme

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices