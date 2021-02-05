Irish Examiner view: Enforcement of quarantine law is vital

The decision to introduce mandatory home quarantine for those arriving in this country, in effect since midnight, is welcome — even if it might have been introduced much earlier to try to control the pandemic.

The law is given teeth through potential fines of up to €2,500 and/or six months in prison.

The new law was introduced as 75 further coronavirus-related deaths and 1,318 new cases were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team, which said that 46 of the 75 deaths occurred this month, 27 in January, and two deaths were earlier.

On the positive side of the equation, the HSE announced that almost 220,000 vaccines have been administered.

This is progress, but that programme must be accelerated dramatically to brighten the light at the end of the tunnel.

The idea that vaccines exist is reassuring, but that reassurance will turn to frustration if delivery lags.

Regulations now require all passengers arriving in Ireland to produce documentation proving a negative Covid-19 test.

Failure to offer that proof may result in a €2,500 fine and/or six months in prison.

And about time.

These regulations are important, but it is almost as important that they are seen to be enforced enthusiastically.

Too many of the expectations imposed on those arriving in the country during the early stages of the pandemic could be described as wishful thinking.

We cannot afford that now and it is a pity this lesson had to be learned the hard way.