Irish Examiner view: Time for more humane policies on immigration in Ireland

Irish governments have often sought amnesties for Irish in the US. We should be prepared to offer that to asylum seekers here
Irish Examiner view: Time for more humane policies on immigration in Ireland

At a protest march in Cork city last year a woman holds a sign calling for an end to direct provision. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 08:37

US president Joe Biden has signed executive orders aimed at undoing the immigration policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump. 

That will be good news mostly for Mexican immigrants and their families, but also for the thousands of undocumented Irish in the United States.

It should also act as a signal for the Irish government to adopt more humane policies on immigration here.

Biden's orders aim to reunite migrant children separated from their families at the Mexican border and make it easier for foreign workers and students to enter the country.

Announcing the changes, White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke of a "moral" and "humane" immigration system. 

We in Ireland would do well to emulate the compassion that underpins those changes, considering we still have hundreds of families living in limbo in direct provision.

The Government's white paper on ending direct provision will be published this month. It will hopefully transform a 20-year system that has done harm to the most vulnerable of people. 

It follows a report by Dr Catherine Day, whose advisory group recommends radical change, including a five-year amnesty for asylum seekers who have been in Ireland longer than two years.

Successive Irish governments have sought similar treatment for undocumented Irish in the US. How can we reasonably ask for amnesty if we are not prepared to give it?

Read More

Michael Clifford: To die on the streets is an unthinkable way for a life to end

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Garda dance routine is lifting spirit of the nation Irish Examiner view: Garda dance routine is lifting spirit of the nation
CC Irish Examiner view: EU must learn from Covid errors
Irish Examiner view: Honouring Tom Crean a step towards addressing inequality Irish Examiner view: Honouring Tom Crean a step towards addressing inequality
direct provisionimmigration
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 5, 2021

Irish Examiner view: DUP's opposition to NI protocol is reckless in the extreme

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices