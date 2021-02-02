Irish Examiner view: Solidarity undermined

Ryanair Michael O'Leary has shown indifference to the common good.

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 08:28

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has a single objective, one that reassures his shareholders — profits. However, his determination to make that airline as profitable as it can be occasionally reveals a tinge of autocracy and a limited, self-serving perspective — or indifference to the common good if you prefer. That unattractive side of the hugely-successful, three-decade CEO was all too apparent yesterday when he was very critical of Irish efforts to contain Covid-19.

“Vaccination is the way out... not these failed lockdowns,” he offered while simultaneously confirming that the airline will not ask passengers for proof that they have been vaccinated. He undermined our collective response even though he must know how very hard it is for a small country to satisfy its vaccination needs as quickly as might suit an airline’s balance sheet. That his airline is a conduit that may have contributed to “failed lockdowns” is significant and hypocritical too — especially as he will not endanger profits by carrying only vaccinated travellers.

The pandemic has highlighted how social and business needs can diverge. Mr O’Leary’s tirade yesterday did so again. Government and their medical advisors must set the terms of our engagement with Covid-19, even if that means, God forbid, ignoring the latest broadside from businessman Mr O’Leary. They should be as indifferent to him as he is to the vital solidarity this society has, by and large, shown.

Irish Examiner view: More than tax

