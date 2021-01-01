Irish Examiner view: Volunteers are our true community gold

We should make an effort and let the volunteers working to lift our communities know that their efforts are recognised and cherished
Long-serving Baltimore RNLI coxswain Kieran Cotter and crew member, Ronnie Carthy, on their last call out in October.  Picture: RNLI/Micheal Cottrell.

Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 08:23

There is hardly a community on this island that is not made stronger, that is not enriched by the efforts, sometimes mundane, sometimes heroic, of volunteers. 

Today one West Cork community will recognise and celebrate one such contribution when lifeboat coxswain Kieran Cotter retires after 45 years of service. 

Cotter joined the RNLI crew aged 17 and played a part in the 1979 Fastnet Race rescue operations. Later he took part in the 1985 operation to rescue Charles Haughey's Celtic Mist. 

He has been coxswain since 1989 and received multiple awards for his bravery during many rescue operations. 

His, and his crewmates' contributions are beyond question so much so that they, and the efforts of other community volunteers may be taken for granted. 

Maybe, as we wish friends and neighbours a happy 2021, we should make an effort and let the volunteers working to lift our communities know that their efforts are recognised and cherished. 

Happy New Year everyone, especially the volunteers doing such sterling work in all our communities.

Baltimore lifeboat coxswain retires after 45 years

Suzanne Harrington

