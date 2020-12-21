It is hard to imagine that today’s world might produce another Tim Severin. Severin, who died aged 80 over the weekend in West Cork, was almost an adventurer from central casting. He was curious, brave, energetic, articulate, and a relentless traveller. Born in Assam in 1961, he retraced his first ancient journey, Marco Polo’s 13th-century tour in Asia, on a motorbike. Six years later, he followed conquistadors down the Mississippi but it was his St Brendan-inspired Atlantic crossing that made the greatest impression.

Built in Crosshaven, using ash ribs and oak pins, bound with nearly 3km of thongs knotted 1,600 times, wrapped with 49 ox hides and sealed with wool grease, Severin was understated when he conceded that “we could do without any storms” as he surveyed the St Brendan. In 1976 Severin and a crew of three left Brandon Creek, where the voyage departed almost 1,500 years earlier, to begin a 7,200km epic journey.

A prolific writer and occasional book reviewer for this newspaper, he brought the past to life by reliving it in a way that inspired understanding. May he rest in peace.