Irish Examiner view: Humanitarian award puts renewed focus on air safety

Mick Ryan, the UN worker killed in a Boeing air crash in 2019, has been named the Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year 2020, a posthumous honour highlighting his belief that engineering could change and save lives — but also a reminder of the cruel fact that he lost his life because of an engineering failure.

The global deputy chief engineer with the UN’s World Food Programme was killed with 156 others in March 2019 when a Boeing 737 Max crashed minutes after take-off, just five months after a similar fatal 737 Max crash in Indonesia killed all 189 people on board.

On Tuesday night, his wife Naoise Ryan spoke of her late husband’s work in countries with Ebola, civil unrest, war, and terrorism and how, despite the seemingly insurmountable challenges, he managed to transcend cultures, politics, and bureaucracy to do what was necessary to help local communities.

In 2018, for instance, the Co Clare native united three of the largest UN agencies to move 700,000 Rohingya refugees camped south of the Bangladeshi city of Cox’s Bazar to higher ground to keep them safe during the monsoon season.

That project was just one of many outlined at Tuesday’s online award ceremony, a timely reminder in this difficult year that human beings can achieve incredible things against all the odds.

The Red Cross Lifetime Achievement Award went to Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, in recognition of his work in eradicating infectious diseases around the world.

What could be more apt at a time when the world continues to grapple with Covid-19?

Naming Mick Ryan Humanitarian of the Year is also very timely as it comes just as Boeing’s 737 Max planes have received US regulatory approval to return to service.

Ryanair has confirmed it is going to buy 210 Max planes. Chief executive Michael O’Leary insisted he was satisfied Boeing had corrected all software faults.

Boeing, and the safety regulators, he said, had done “a huge amount of work” to fix faulty automated flight control software and make the aircraft safe.

The travelling public are understandably anxious to get back in the air or, at the very least, be compensated for the millions of flights that have been cancelled over the last year.

Mick Ryan’s award, however, highlights the need to turn our attention back to aviation safety.

His own belief was that “information, as well as transparency” were key to effective working but his wife Naoise — and many of the families of the victims of the Max 737 flights — are still waiting for answers to their questions on what exactly caused the crashes.

“Nobody has been held to account,” Naoise Ryan said as she accepted the award.

More than that, based on a 18-month investigation into the crashes, she and other engineers are calling for the Max 737 to be certified as a new plane so that all hidden details can be scrutinised as a whole rather than just individual parts.

The very least Boeing can do to honour Mick Ryan and the memories of the 345 others who died is to answer their families’ remaining questions.