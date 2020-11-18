Irish Examiner View: Let's be proactive about food waste

It seems much easier to be sanctimonious about food waste and its immoral, climate-destroying consequences than it is to do anything real to curb what surely must be the very epitome of a first-world problem.

In another chastening but welcome report highlighting the errors of our ways, the Environmental Protection Agency pointed out that an average household throws out edible food worth €700 every year.

The decision to dump perfectly good food may be based on pressing best-by dates but that wastefulness seems more a symptom of the inevitable distrust in a sector that has turned food labelling into

a kind of Jesuitical obscuration.

That this waste continues as so many around the world go hungry is yet another indictment of our political and economic systems.

It is, of course, easy to blame someone else for this misuse of nature’s bounty but as we approach what is usually the year’s peak food waste festival, it’s time we learned to mend our ways and to appreciate the real value — and luck — of living in a society where hunger is all but unknown.