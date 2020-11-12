Irish Examiner view: Call the accent police on Hollywood Oirish

Thank heavens for the distraction of a Hollywood turkey. Though it is not entirely fair to dismiss Wild Mountain Thyme, the upcoming romantic comedy with Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, and Christopher Walken, on the basis of the cringeworthy clip just released on social media.

All the same, you cannot help siding with the near-unanimous drubbing the trailer got on Twitter, which called it out for crimes against the Irish accent not seen since Tom Cruise in Far and Away. There are many Hollywood contenders for bad Irish accents, although it is hard to see how a man born on this island, Jamie Dornan of Co Down, could come up with such an unconvincing Irish brogue.

The storyline did not fare much better among the online critics. A viewer might think the film had been set in the 1950s if Emily Blunt had not mentioned freezing her eggs in another mind-boggling moment.

All the same, the trailer has done just what it set out to do — get us talking. What better lockdown conversation than a good old debate about stage-Irish clichés?