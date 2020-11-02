Irish Examiner view: Don’t allow coronavirus lockdown focus waver

One analysis suggests that coronavirus has been with us for nearly a year but it has been a real presence for around eight months. It has had an impact far beyond anything other than war or famine.

It is the moment’s global issue and we will struggle, half hibernating in a twilight world, until science finds an antidote. Yet, our response is on the cusp of being undermined by coronavirus fatigue.

We risk losing concentration on one of the few life-and-death issues we can have an immediate and positive influence on.

Our responses have unfortunately become a proxy for political and cultural difference. Official advice and figures are ever more challenged, which, in turn, undermines confidence exacerbating the crisis.

But most of all, because the data is so relentlessly grim, our willingness to absorb public health messages is strained to breaking point. That this dangerous point has been reached just as the second wave of infection sweeps Europe — today’s epicenter with almost half the world’s infections last week — makes us all too vulnerable.

That America last Friday set a world record for cases in 24 hours, 100,233 as counted by Reuters, adds to the narrative.

Protests across Europe over lockdowns gather momentum, though those protesters do not offer an alternative response to what continue to be very challenging social and economic impositions. Equally, Europe’s leaders have little alternative but to be uber cautious, to tip the scales in the other direction.

When last week he announced a 6pm curfew for Italy’s restaurants and bars, prime minister Giuseppe Conte called for unity. “If we all respect these new rules during November,” he said, “... we will move into the Christmas festivities with greater serenity.”

Close coordination between Governments and @EU_Commission is fundamental for a rapid and effective response to the new #COVID19 wave. The health response must come together with the economic one. Only united will Europe overcome the crisis. pic.twitter.com/ylYrga6lBl — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) October 29, 2020

Speaking from Paris, Emmanuel Macron echoed that when he announced a national lockdown until at least December 1. He warned that the new wave was likely to be “deadlier than the first”.

In Belgium, where Covid is spreading faster than in any other European country, prime minister Alexander De Croo hoped “a team of 11m Belgians” would follow tighter regulations. Belgian hospitals are so overwhelmed patients are being sent to Germany.

In Portugal, after daily infections hit a record, there is lockdown too. Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson, just as Taoiseach Micheál Martin did, has belatedly accepted the experts’ advice and England moves to a lockdown on Thursday.

Though those impositions paint a grim picture there is a light at the end of the tunnel and good reason to hope lockdowns will have the desired impact. Australia has just recorded its first day of no local cases in almost five months. No new cases were reported in the 24 hours between 20:00 on Friday and 20:00 on Saturday — the first time this has happened since June 9.

These figures follow a long lockdown and mandatory mask-wearing in Victoria. Even if a recurrence at some level seems inevitable these figures are reassuring.

Though the mantra has almost become tedious and may have been weakened by familiarity, the over-riding, all-important message remains the same: Each of us must do all we can to stop the spread of this wretched virus, even if that means hard, short-term sacrifices.