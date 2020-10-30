Irish Examiner view: A violent week’s harsh lessons

Violent, family tragedies are writ all too large across this week
Irish Examiner view: A violent week’s harsh lessons

Flowers placed at the entrance to the O'Sullivan family farm at Assolas, near Kanturk, Co Cork, where a father and his two sons died in what is believed to be a dispute over plans around a land bequest. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 08:40

A father and his two sons died on their farm on Monday in what is believed to be a dispute over plans around a land bequest in Co Cork. That no one other than the victims was, it is, believed involved adds incomprehension to heartbreak in that harrowing situation. 

In Dublin, the bodies of a mother and her two children were discovered in their Ballinteer home two days later when concerned neighbours alerted gardaí. There have been suggestions that the three bodies may have been in the home for up to four days after apparently being strangled. The age of the victims — 36, 11, and six — adds to that tragedy. 

The scale of these two events is exceptional though the courts offered evidence this week that violence is all too common.

A Central Criminal Court trial in Cork sent mother of two Rita O’Driscoll to jail for life for the murder of her former husband after she stabbed him 28 times in a row at her brother-in-law’s home. 

In Dublin that court yesterday found an electrician guilty of murdering his partner of four months, whom he strangled in her bedroom after a "binge" drinking session. Seán Nolan (36) faces a mandatory life sentence next week.

Yesterday's events in France, though the result of a very different kind of motivation, show that this society may be no more violent than any other; three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in the city of Nice. 

French president Emmanuel Macron denounced the "Islamist terrorist attack" at the Notre-Dame basilica. 

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi spoke of "Islamo-fascism" and said the suspect had "repeated endlessly 'Allahu Akbar' (God is greatest)". He compared the attack to the murder of teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded close to his Paris school earlier this month.

Kanturk funerals: Mark O’Sullivan to be buried day after brother, father

