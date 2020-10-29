Kanturk funerals: Mark O’Sullivan to be buried day after brother, father

Tadgh, Mark and Diarmuid O’Sullivan who died in a shooting in a remote part of Kanturk in North Cork. Picture: Gardaí

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 10:17
Neil Michael

The funeral of Mark O’Sullivan will be held a day after those of his father and brother.

Arrangements for the burials of the three family members who died in Monday’s murder-suicide at a farmhouse near Kanturk, North Cork, were posted on Rip.ie this morning.

The note for the 26-year-old law graduate reads: “Beloved son of Anne and the late Tadg, brother of the late Diarmuid.

“Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, relatives and friends.” 

His funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Saturday at 3.30pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk, Co Cork.

The family added: “We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.” 

The notice doesn't mention where Mark O’Sullivan will be buried.

The note for Diarmuid also describes him as “beloved son of Anne and the late Tadg, brother of the late Mark".

And it states he is “sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, relatives and friends.” His service will be held privately for family members only on Friday at 2.30pm in St Mary's Church, Castlemagner.

Burial afterwards to St  Brigid's Cemetery Castlemagner.

His father Tadgh, who will be buried after the same service, is described as “beloved husband of Anne” and “sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, relatives and friends”.

His funeral Mass will also take place privately for family members only on Friday at 2.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Castlemagner, with burial afterwards at St Brigid's Cemetery.

The family requested “no flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Cliona Ring Foundation”.

Kanturk killings: Autopsy results will not be revealed

murderplace: kanturk

