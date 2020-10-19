Irish Examiner view: Where’s Fungie?

Irish Examiner view: Where’s Fungie?

Fungie the dolphin in Dingle. Picture: Graham Murphy

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 10:25

Legend records that more than 1,000 years ago, during the siege of Valencia by Moorish forces, that after his death in battle the body of Spanish hero El Cid was strapped to his horse Babieca to lead one last charge to repel invaders. The ruse worked and the invaders fled, thinking El Cid had risen from the dead.

That legend may have some relevance in Dingle today as concerns around the town's star attraction, the dolphin Fungie, persist despite one local assurance that the mammal is hale and hearty. Fungie has been a star turn (unpaid) in the Gaeltacht resort for more than three decades and without it, several enterprises would sink faster than you could say hiss, hiss to a golden goose.

It is now possible to imagine the Kingdom without Sam Maguire, or even Hamlet without the Prince, but Dingle without Fungie? Let's hope that, as was the case with Mark Twain, reports of his death are greatly exaggerated. 

Read More

'I’m hoping he’s happy and safe somewhere' - Still no sign of Fungie

 

More in this section

Coronavirus Irish Examiner view: Observe spirit of new Covid rules
Irish Examiner view: Ardern shows the real value of  solidarity Irish Examiner view: Ardern shows the real value of  solidarity
Irish Examiner view: ‘Symbolic’ airport needs aid package Irish Examiner view: ‘Symbolic’ airport needs aid package
fungiedinglekerry

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices