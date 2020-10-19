'I’m hoping he’s happy and safe somewhere' - Still no sign of Fungie

Rescue divers in Dingle say they spent yesterday searching the sea bed in Dingle Harbour for any trace of Fungie the Dolphin.
'I’m hoping he’s happy and safe somewhere' - Still no sign of Fungie

Fungie the famous Dingle dolphin has not been spotted since late last week, and locals are now 'very worried' about him.  Picture: Sean Manion/RollingNews.ie

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 08:29
Steven Heaney

Rescue divers in Dingle spent yesterday searching the sea bed in Dingle Harbour for any trace of Fungie the dolphin.

Mallow Search and Rescue was also asked to take part in the search for the famous porpoise, who has been missing since last week.

The search teams who went out into the harbour yesterday say they used sonar to scan the seafloor, as well as sending divers down.

 

Some local fishermen claim to have caught a glimpse of Fungie late last week, but there has been no sign of him since then. 

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Captain Jimmy Flannery of Dingle Dolphin Tours said that despite the "extensive" search, there was still no sign of Fungie.

There’s no doubt about it, this is totally out of character for him.

"I’m doing this for the last 33 years and in all that time he has never disappeared for this length of time, so it is very worrying.

Speculating as to the reason for Fungie’s disappearance, Mr Flannery said there were different things happening in the bay that were “more unusual than normal.” 

He said there was a lot more feed, such as sprat, out on the bay, and that there were a lot more whales and dolphins seen near to the area in which Fungie most often appears.

"We’re hopeful a small pod has come in and enticed him away," said Mr Flannery. 

Hand on heart I’m hoping that he’s just off on an adventure and that he’s happy and he’s safe somewhere.

“Even after all this time, Fungie still surprises us. 

"I'm hoping and praying that this is something new and that he has just decided that, maybe my time in Dingle is done, and I want to get off another adventure. We’re not ruling that out."

Read More

Cork residents snap up pieces of iconic monkey puzzle tree  

More in this section

Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final UCC study: Only 1 in 7 inter-county footballers stop playing after signs of concussion
FILE PHOTO Dingle Sea Safari has said that reports of Fungie being missing are not true, as the popular dolphin was spotted yest Search for Fungie resumes as concern grows for dolphin's wellbeing
Cork residents snap up pieces of iconic monkey puzzle tree   Cork residents snap up pieces of iconic monkey puzzle tree  
fungiedolphinfungie missingplace: dingleplace: kerryplace: mallowplace: cork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 17, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 12
  • 21
  • 22
  • 39
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices