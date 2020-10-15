Irish Examiner View: Protect those who protect us

THE conclusion of the longest murder trial in the history of the State is a stark reminder of the dangers faced every day by gardaí in the line of duty. Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead during an armed robbery at a credit union in Co Louth on January 25, 2013. His killer, Aaron Brady, 29, will serve at least 40 years in prison for capital murder, an offence that once carried the death penalty.

Less severe forms of attack on members of the force are commonplace. More than 400 assaults on gardaí have occurred in two and a half years, and that figure may be even worse as, according to the Garda Representative Association, it only takes into account those assaults reported specifically to the health and safety section of the force.

Senior garda management is acutely aware of the dangers faced by members of the force, deciding earlier this month to spend €7m on anti-ballistic anti-stab vests — but it isn’t just stabbing that gardaí have to worry about. Covid-19 has brought new dangers when confronting troublemakers.

In March, there were incidents of detainees spitting at gardaí, leading to obvious concerns about catching the coronavirus. Incidents like these are not covered by the 1997 Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act which makes it an an offence to spray blood or any substance resembling blood.

It needs to be updated by legislators as a matter of urgency. We must do more to protect our protectors.