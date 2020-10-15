'I can't get the images out of my mind for hours,' says wife of slain garda 

"We had a loving, happy family — but in just 58 senseless seconds, everything changed forever."

The wife of slain Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe said no words can express the impact of her husband's murder.

His killer Aaron Brady was yesterday sentenced to life in prison.

The Criminal Justice Act 1990 states that the minimum time that Brady will serve in prison for capital murder is 40 years.

During the 2013 robbery on a credit union in Louth that left Adrian Donohoe dead, the raiders stole just €7,000.

In her statement, Caroline Donohoe said nothing and nobody will ever replace Adrian in the home.

"I will never recover fully from what I had to see," she said.

My heart breaks every time I pass there and, sometimes, I can't get the images out of my mind for hours.

Garda Adrian Donohoe, who was murdered in the line of duty in January 2013.

His parents spoke of "as good a son as anyone could have asked for".

Peggy and Hugh Donohoe said they will never forget gardaí coming to their door to deliver the news that no parent should ever receive.

"It was such a waste of a good man by that evil, pointless act," they said.

Det Gda Donohoe's friend and colleague Joe Ryan, who was in the patrol car on the night of the murder, spoke of his guilt at being alive.

"I always feel guilty that it was him and not me," he said.

The judge said that anyone who saw the CCTV footage or heard the audio recording of what happened at the credit union would be "shocked to the core".

Read More Lead detective: I owed Adrian Donohoe justice

He described Adrian Donohoe as a dedicated officer, rooted in his community, and held in high esteem.

"I'm sure he was the type of officer who guided many young wayward men onto a different path," he said.

He further described as "shocking" the young age of Brady, who was 21 at the time of the crime.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, lead detective on the case, retired garda inspector Pat Marry, said he was determined to seek justice for his fellow garda.

"He was such a good man," he said.

I know if it had been me shot that day, Adrian would have gone to the ends of the earth to find my killer, so I owed it to him to get justice.

Mr Marry warned others involved in the murder that they will be pursued.

Aaron Brady. Picture Ciara Wilkinson

"This might be the end of the road for Aaron Brady, but it is certainly not the end for the others involved in the murder of Adrian Donohoe," he said.

"Dogged, honest police work, coupled with assistance from the public, is always key to solving complex cases. It does pay off.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said his thoughts and those of the gardaí are once again with Adrian Donohoe’s family.

"An Garda Síochána's resolve to bring all the participants in this crime to justice remains firm, and the investigation team at Dundalk will continue to be supported by the resources of the wider organisation.”