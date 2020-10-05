Irish Examiner View: Covid-19 highlights things we must do better

Opportunities require investment in order to succeed
Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 10:02

When clouds darken it is essential to see the silver lining hidden in those challenges. 

We try to find opportunity so we might reach beyond today's difficulties. One of the foils to how Covid-19 is remaking our world is that the pandemic highlights things we must do better. Nursing homes; the establishment of an equitable health system; how we regard and reward different jobs; access to education and how home working might change lives positively. 

Each of these opportunities needs investment to succeed. Conversely, the absence of investment exacerbates difficulties and squanders priceless potential.

One programme focused on the most serious cases is estimated to be 45 times cheaper than detaining those offenders. A second lifeboat programme for “chaotic” offenders is 25 times less costly.

These programmes may not always succeed but some will, saving lives and money. The very same principle applies in many areas: Mental health services and direct provision are just two. 

These specific details are new but the consequences of under-investment or failing dogma have been obvious for decades. It seems amazing and disheartening too that we can't take the first steps to save money, make a better society, and make better, happier citizens. 

Maybe the pandemic is not our biggest problem.

